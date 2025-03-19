20 families to return to Azerbaijan's Aghdara district

19 Mar. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A new residential complex has been commissioned in Sugovushan, a village in Azerbaijan’s Aghdara district, head of the public relations department of the Service for Reconstruction, Construction, and Management in Khankendi, Aghdara and Khojaly districts Afet Telmangizi said.

As part of the ongoing relocation efforts, 20 families are expected to move into the village today, she noted.

The new complex will accommodate 180 families, totaling 591 people. The complex, built on a 2.3-hectare plot, consists of 5 five-story residential buildings, offering a total of 190 apartments.

"Additionally, a comprehensive renovation has been completed on a secondary school building with a capacity for 144 students. Furthermore, after reconstruction, the small hydroelectric power stations 'Sugovushan-1' and 'Sugovushan-2,' with a combined capacity of 7.8 megawatts, have been put into operation," Afet Telmangizi said.

A recreational complex project has also been completed.