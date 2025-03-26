Earthquake recorded near Kyrgyz-Uzbek border

26 Mar. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake was recorded near the border of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan on the evening of March 25, the Kyrgyz Ministry of Emergency Situation reported with reference to the Institute of Seismology.

The tremors reached a magnitude 4 on the MSK-64 scale in the border area.

The earthquake was felt in Burgendu village in Nooken district of Jalal-Abad region (magnitude 4), the city of Kochkor-Ata, Mombekov, Kurulush, Sakaldy villages (3.5), Shamaldy-Sai city, Masy, Kara-Bulak, Kyzyl-Tuu villages, Mailuu-Suu town and Bazar-Korgon, Sovet villages in Bazar-Korgon district (magnitude 3).

There is no information about victims or damage.