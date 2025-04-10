Results of Khalaf Khalafov's working visit to Moscow summed up

10 Apr. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov visited Moscow on April 9 for a working visit, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia said.

During the visit, Khalaf Khalafov held meetings with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, President's Assistant Yuri Ushakov, Chairman of the Federation Council’s International Affairs Committee Grigory Karasin, and Deputy Foreign Ministers Mikhail Galuzin and Andrey Rudenko.

The discussions focused on several key issues, including Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the institutional development of CICA, and its transformation into an international organization.

A particular highlight was the plan for future cooperation and the recognition of the positive dialogue between the two countries at various levels.

"During the meetings, the officials hailed the existing constructive dialogue between the two countries, stressing the importance of development of Azerbaijan-Russia relations, as well as continuing contacts on bilateral, multilateral, and interparliamentary levels," the statement reads.

The importance of continuing measures to develop Azerbaijani-Russian relations, especially in the context of inter-parliamentary contacts, was emphasized. The "Declaration on Allied Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia," signed on February 22, 2022, was also highlighted as a foundation for long-term collaboration.

In addition, the current state of bilateral relations was reviewed, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to joint efforts in strengthening regional stability and security in the South Caucasus and the Caspian region.

It was noted the meetings were conducted in a constructive and businesslike atmosphere.