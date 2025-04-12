Armenia continues shelling Azerbaijani positions

12 Apr. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The positions of the Azerbaijani Army have been subjected to fire yesterday evening by Armenia, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported.

On April 11, starting from 20:10 to 23:15, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the directions of Basarkechar and Gorus regions periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions, using small arms, the ministry said.