Third international airport in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories set to open soon

26 Apr. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The opening ceremony for Azerbaijan’s third international airport in the liberated territories is expected to take place soon, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a press conference in Baku.

He stressed that an important issue for Azerbaijan is the restoration of the liberated territories and the return of internally displaced persons. This process is actively underway, the FM noted.

"I informed the esteemed EU representative about the large-scale construction projects, including the building of new cities, towns, and two international airports, with the inauguration of a third one expected soon," Jeyhun Bayramov said.

The diplomat emphasized that landmines remain the most serious threat in the liberated areas. Despite significant efforts and resources allocated for demining, the danger remains substantial.