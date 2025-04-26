Presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan hold phone call

26 Apr. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev made a phone call to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on April 26.

The heads of state discussed issues related to further strengthening of friendly, strategic partnership and allied relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

During the telephone conversation, the two leaders exchanged views on the practical realization of agreements reached following the state visit of the President of Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan in August last year.

The sides noted with satisfaction the fruitful work carried out within the framework of the “Year of Economic Cooperation”.

It was reported that trade turnover has increased by 20% since the beginning of the year, projects implemented in machine-building, textile industry, electrical engineering, energy, agriculture, tourism, and many other spheres are in the active phase, and a rich joint program of cultural and humanitarian exchange is underway.

The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan emphasized the importance of comprehensive preparations for this year's high-level summits, as well as for the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission, the Forum of Regions and Rectors, and cultural events.

Ilham Aliyev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev also exchanged views on regional agenda issues, discussed upcoming multilateral events, and cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States.