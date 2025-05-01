Washington has no plans to withdraw from Ukraine settlement

1 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States keeps the option of mediation on the table while resolving the conflict in Ukraine, U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said in a Fox News intervew.

When asked whether Washington has rejected the idea of mediation, he replied: "I don't think so."

Earlier, Financial Times reported that Kiev and its European allies fear that Washington may withdraw from negotiations on Ukrainian conflict settlement as early as this week.

A European official was quoted as saying that Trump was "setting up a situation where he gives himself excuses to walk away and leave it to Ukraine and us [Europe] to fix."

On April 24, Trump told reporters that he may raise the issue of potentially ending U.S. involvement in Ukraine peace efforts and military assistance to Kiev within two weeks. However, he expressed hope that a deal could still be reached.