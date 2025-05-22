Novak and Bahrein’s oil minister discuss OPEC+ cooperation

22 May. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Bahrein's Oil Minister Mohammed bin Mubarak Bin Dainah have discussed energy supplies from Russia and potential joint production of oil and gas at a working meeting, according to the Russian government.

"We rate high the traditionally friendly nature of the ties between Russia and Bahrein. This September we will celebrate the 35th anniversary of establishing the diplomatic relations between our countries," Novak said.

According to the deputy PM, much has been done in this period for expansion of trade, economic, financial, investment, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation.

He noted that in the first three months of 2025, mutual trade volumes increased by nearly 15% compared with the same period in 2024. Novak stressed that bringing the two countries’ trade turnover to a new level is one of the tasks for the near future.

"The conditions for supplies of Russian energy to Bahrein, and potential joint work on geological exploration and production of oil and gas in the shelf area in Bahrein with the participation of Russian companies were on the agenda of the negotiations," the statement reads.

It was notd that the decisions by Russia and Bahrein are aimed at bringing the oil market into balance amid economic challenges.