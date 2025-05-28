Azerbaijan's Shahdag to host European Championship and World Cup in ski mountaineering

28 May. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Shahdag will host the European Championship and World Cup in ski mountaineering in 2026.

An application of the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation to the International Ski Mountaineering Federation (ISMF) for holding these tournaments in Azerbaijan has been approved, Trend reported.

Based on the results achieved, ISMF decided to hold the competitions in the territory of the Shahdag tourist complex. The tournaments are included in the official competition calendar of the International Federation.

The European Championship is scheduled for March 4-8, and the World Cup is scheduled for March 6-8, 2026, at the Shahdag tourist center.