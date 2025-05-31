Hamas confirms consultations on U.S. proposal

31 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The radical Palestinian movement Hamas has confirmed that it is holding consultations on the latest Gaza ceasefire proposal.

"Hamas continues discussing [U.S. special envoy] Steven Witkoff’s ceasefire proposal with Palestinian factions," the statement reads.

Yesterday, Hamas Political Bureau member Basem Naim said that Hamas had received Israel’s response to Witkoff’s plan, which did not meet any of the movement’s demands.

Earlier, it was reported that the new proposal for a 60-day ceasefire also suggested that Hamas should release ten living Israeli hostages and hand the bodies of 18 deceased captives over to Israel.

The Israeli side, in turn, should release Palestinian prisoners in accordance with earlier agreed lists. Apart from that, it stipulates for the resumption of humanitarian deliveries to Gaza via the UN and other international organizations.