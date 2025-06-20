Iran names conditions for halting strikes on Israel

20 Jun. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran's Supreme National Security Council said that Iran won’t stop strikes until after Israel is punished and pays reparations.

"Retaliation will continue until the enemy is punished and reparations are paid," the statement reads.

The council warned that Iran will retaliate immediately to any country that will step in the conflict on the side of Israel.

Overnight into June 13, Israel started Operation Rising Lion against the Iranian nuclear program. Less than a day later, Iran carried out a retaliatory attack. Over the following days, Israel and Iran traded blows again.