Trump urges Israel not to bomb Iran

24 Jun. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump accused both Israel and Iran of violating a ceasefire on Tuesday hours after he announced it, expressing particular frustration with Israel which had announced major new strikes on Tehran.

"Israel. Do not drop those bombs. If you do it it is a major violation. Bring your pilots home, now!" Trump wrote on Truth Social shortly after he left the White House for a trip to a NATO summit in The Hague.

Before boarding, he told reporters he was "not happy" with either side for violating the truce, particularly with Israel.