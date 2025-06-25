Trump no longer provide military aid to Israel - report

25 Jun. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States would no longer use its military to help Israel in the conflict with Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call, a senior White House official told Washington Post.

“Our U.S. military did what we needed to do,” Trump told Netanyahu.

According to the official, Netanyahu was not happy, but he understood that the U.S. president wanted to see a sharp turn toward diplomacy, and he ultimately agreed to a ceasefire.

Moreover, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff spoke directly to Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the White House official said, and conveyed that he should come back to the negotiating table.