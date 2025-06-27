U.S. may invest $30bln in Iran's non-enrichment nuclear program

27 Jun. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States may invest $30 billion in a new Iranian non-enrichment nuclear program that would be used for civilian energy purposes, CNN reported citing sources.

It was noted that investment in Iran’s nuclear energy facilities has been discussed in previous rounds of nuclear talks in recent months.

But money would not come directly from Washington, which prefers its Arab partners foot the bill, the report says.

Other incentives include potentially removing some sanctions on Iran and allowing Tehran to access the $6 billion currently sitting in foreign bank accounts that it is restricted from freely using.

Another idea floated last week that is currently being considered is for U.S.-backed allies in the Gulf to pay to replace the Fordow nuclear facility with the non-enrichment program.