Baku and Beijing team up to study electric power transmission network

27 Jun. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Vice President of China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited (CEEC) Xu Lu discussed the implementation of the Action Plan within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership in the field of renewable energy between Azerbaijan and China.

“We have signed an Agreement with the Electric Power Planning & Engineering Institute (EPPEI) of the People’s Republic of China on the Study of Azerbaijan’s Electric Power Transmission Network," Parviz Shahbazov said.

According to the minister, this agreement marks an important step toward developing our country’s energy system into a flexible, resilient infrastructure adapted to renewable energy sources.