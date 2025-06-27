Russia-Iran flights resumed after suspension

27 Jun. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

An Iranian airliner flew from Mashhad to Moscow today, marking the first commercial flight between the countries since air traffic was suspended on June 13 amid an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

The plane, operated by Iran’s largest commercial airline, Mahan Air, departed from Mashhad at 6:50 a.m. local time (3:50 a.m. GMT) and landed at 10:12 a.m. Moscow time (7:12 a.m. GMT). The flight lasted 4 hours and 12 minutes.

Today, Rosaviatsiya announced that the ban on Russian airliners using the airspace of Iraq, Iran, and Jordan had been lifted.