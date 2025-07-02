Iran extends flight restrictions over western and central regions

2 Jul. 22:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has extended the airspace closure in a number of regions of the country. Flights are temporarily suspended over the western and central regions of Iran, Majid Akhavan, a representative of the Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, reported.

"In the current situation, the airspace over central and western Iran is closed to international transit flights again",

Majid Akhavan said.

It is reported that the flight ban has been extended until 2:00 p.m. on July 3.

Akhavan emphasized that domestic and international flights are allowed in the east of the country.

Let us remind you that Tehran first closed the country's airspace on June 13, when Israel launched Operation Rising Lion.