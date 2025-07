Moscow and Baku maintain contact through law enforcement channels - MFA

9 Jul. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia is in contact with Azerbaijan through law enforcement channels, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

"We are convinced that all emerging issues should be resolved in a spirit of partnership, using the existing political and diplomatic channels," Maria Zakharova said.

Earlier, it was reported that Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin is in contact with Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev.

Yesterday, Russia's Minister of Emergency Situations Alexander Kurenkov held talks in Baku with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov. The sides discussed bilateral cooperation between the emergency agencies.