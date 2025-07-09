EAEU countries to test electronic consignment notes in international transportation

9 Jul. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The EAEU will test electronic consignment notes in international freight transportation. This should significantly simplify the process and reduce the time for processing documents at checkpoints.

The countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are implementing a pilot project to use electronic international consignment notes (e-CMR) in international road freight transportation, the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan informed on its Telegram channel.

"The goal of the project is to test the cross-border exchange of legally significant electronic documents using a digital signature and a trusted third party. This is an important step towards the digitalization of logistics and simplification of international transport procedures,”

- the Ministry of Trade of Kazakhstan reported.