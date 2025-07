15 Jul. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The UAE's Etihad Airways has announced new flights to various countries. The airline will operate flights on the routes previously served by the airline Wizz Air, which is leaving the region.

Seven new flights will be launched from Abu Dhabi to Medina, Baku, Tbilisi, Yerevan, Almaty, Tashkent and Bucharest.

The Abu Dhabi-Medina flight will be operated for the first time this November, with the remaining six routes launching in March 2026.