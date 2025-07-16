Azerbaijan and Armenia may initial peace treaty - Pashinyan

16 Jul. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan and Armenia may initial the peace treaty before signing it, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference on July 16.

He stressed that Yerevan will not to overlook any opportunities to sign the peace agreement.

"The preliminary signing is one of the options under discussion, however it may be realistic under certain conditions and less so under others," Nikol Pashinyan said.

According to him, the text of the draft agreement between the sides on peace and the establishment of interstate relations has been agreed upon, and negotiations on the text have been completed.

"Now, under this or another heading, announced or unannounced, we have begun consultations with Azerbaijan on how to move forward and what the roadmap might look like," Nikol Pashinyan said.

Last week, Nikol Pashinyan met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in the UAE. During the talks, the sides assessed the progress achieved in the border demarcation process and agreed to continue talks.