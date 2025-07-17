Moscow following developments in Syria with concern

17 Jul. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli attacks on Syrian territory constitute a gross violation of international law and deserve strong condemnation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement published today on its official website.

According to the ministry, the clashes "were accompanied by intensive strikes by the Israeli Air Force on Syrian territory," which were "carried out, according to the Israeli side, to protect the Syrian Druze."

According to the ministry, the Russian side has already repeatedly given its assessments of Israel's arbitrary forceful actions in Syria,"

"These attacks, which constitute a gross violation of the country’s sovereignty and norms of international law, warrant strong condemnation," the ministry said.

Moscow reaffirmed "its consistent position in favor of the need to respect the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Syria," the statement concluded.