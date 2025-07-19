London expands sanctions against Russia

19 Jul. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on Russian news agency African Initiative and its executives, according to an updated blacklist published by the Foreign Office.

Besides the organization, restrictions were imposed on editor-in-chief Artyom Kureyev, his deputy Anna Zamarayeva, and head of the organization's representative office in Burkina Faso Viktor Lukovenko.

In total, London has added 23 items to its Russia sanctions list.

Earlier, it was reported that the EU’s 18th sanctions package was adopted.