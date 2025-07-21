Criminal case on Crocus terrorist attack to begin hearing on August 4

21 Jul. 21:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

On August 4, the Second Western District Military Court will begin hearing the criminal case on the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Krasnogorsk, the court's press service reported.

"The substantive hearing is scheduled for August 4, it will take place in the Moscow City Court building",

the court press service reported.

Let us note that a preliminary hearing on the case took place behind closed doors today, RIA Novosti reports.

Let us remind you that the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall took place in March 2024. The terrorists broke into the concert hall building, where a concert of the rock band Piknik was taking place. The terrorists opened fire on people before igniting the building. 145 people were killed and more than 550 were injured as a result of the attack.