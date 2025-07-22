Pope Leo XIV calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza

22 Jul. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Pope Leo XIV renewed his call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, asking the international community to respect international laws and the obligation to protect civilians.

“I once again call for an immediate end to the barbarity of this war and for a peaceful resolution to the conflict,” Pope Leo XIV said.

He also expressed his “deep sorrow” for the Israeli attack on the Catholic church in the Gaza Strip on July 17, which killed three people.