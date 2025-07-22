Georgia announces its readiness to completely reset its partnership with US

22 Jul. 18:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze declared the Georgian leadership's readiness for a complete reset of its strategic partnership with the USA.

According to him, nothing will prevent the reset if there is a healthy and fair approach. The Prime Minister stressed that Georgia is "set for the maximum" in this process.

The Georgian leader stated that authorities would agree to rebuild the partnership from scratch, but only after Washington makes the first move.

Kobakhidze added that Georgia would be ready to do this based on a specific roadmap. He expressed hope that the USA would follow suit.