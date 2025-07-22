Baku refutes fake statements attributed to Azerbaijani Interior Minister

22 Jul. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan has issued a statement regarding claims circulated on social networks, attributed to the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic Vilayat Eyvazov, in which he allegedly commented on the statements of the head of state Ilham Aliyev. The agency has denounced these messages as fake and called on the public not to trust this information.

"False and untrue comments on behalf of the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan regarding the statements of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan have been circulating on a number of social networks. These fabricated remarks, which have acquired the character of a campaign in recent days, are an example of gross information manipulation aimed at manipulating public opinion",

Media Development Agency reported.

The Agency called on Internet users to rely only on official sources, as well as on the country's news agencies. The agency also calls on journalists to be vigilant and attentive to information amid the increasing number of fake news.

It should be noted that this is not the first time Azerbaijan has had to refute fake news attributed to the country's government officials. The current situation has the hallmarks of an externally coordinated information campaign aimed at undermining relations between Baku and Moscow.