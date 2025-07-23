Russia begins third round of Ukraine talk in Istanbul

23 Jul. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian delegation has departed Moscow bound for Istanbul to take part in the third round of talks with Ukraine, the source said.

"A plane carrying a Russian delegation departed from Moscow for Turkey," the source said.

The third round of direct Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul is set to begin today at 7:00 p.m. local time (Moscow time). The talks are expected to take place at the Ciragan Palace on the banks of the Bosphorus.

The Russian delegation to the talks will be led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, while Ukraine’s delegation will be headed by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov.

The first round of direct Russia-Ukraine talks was held in Istanbul in May, 2025. The second round was held in Istanbul in June.