Iranian President vows to continue uranium enrichment

23 Jul. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran is not seeking to obtain nuclear weapons, but will continue enriching uranium in accordance with norms of the international law, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told Al Jazeera in an interview.

According to him, Iran "will continue uranium enrichment on its territory in line with the international law in the future."

"We totally reject [the idea] of having nuclear weapons. This is our political, religious, humanitarian and strategic view," Pezeshkian said.

Commenting on U.S. President Donald Trump’s assertion that Iran must never obtain a nuclear weapon, the Iranian president said he "agrees with that."