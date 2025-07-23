Main topic of Roscosmos and NASA chiefs meeting announced

Discussions about the International Space Station, particularly its retirement in 2030, are expected to dominate the talks between NASA’s interim chief Sean Duffy and Roscosmos head Dmitry Bakanov, Public Affairs Specialist Steven Siceloff said.

"I am not sure exactly what they expect to talk about, outside of the space station items, the retirement of the space station. There is a lot of discussions that have to go into that, a lot of agreements and carrying the space station through to 2030 and then the retirement, I would expect that to dominate most," Steven Siceloff said.

Bakanov had arrived in the U.S. to meet with the NASA leadership and the crew of the Crew Dragon spacecraft, which includes Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov.