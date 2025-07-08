Western Türkiye hit by series of four earthquakes

According to the Disaster And Emergency Management Presidency, four earthquakes occurred in western Türkiye today.

The epicenter of seismic activity was the Simav region of Kütahya Province. The Agency added that the tremors occurred at intervals of several minutes.

The tremors occurred minutes apart, beginning with a 3.4 magnitude quake at 07:16 local time, followed by two 3.8 magnitude quakes at 07:17 and 07:18.

It is specified that the last earthquake occurred at 07:20, the magnitude of which was 3 points.

While no damage or casualties were reported, the unexpected series of quakes caused significant alarm among local residents.