Georgian opposition fails to find Kaladze's rival for mayor’s post

Who will be Kaladze's rival in the municipal elections in Georgia? The opposition has not yet decided on a candidate for the post of Tbilisi mayor. There are currently 5 names on the list.

The opposition parties "Lelo - Strong Georgia" and "For Georgia" have not yet chosen a candidate for the post of Tbilisi mayor. Earlier, the ruling party of Georgia nominated Kakha Kaladze. The current mayor may run for a third term.

The elections in Georgia will be held on October 4. Kaladze, the candidate of the Georgian Dream, will begin campaigning after August 5, meanwhile, the Georgian opposition cannot decide on its neutral candidate.

"We have considered 20 candidates. Now we have 5, and Aleko Elisashvili may be among them,”

- the member of the Lelo party, David Usupashvili, said.