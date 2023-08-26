European Union to enlarge without Georgia

Georgia was not invited to the meeting of European Affairs Ministers of the 27 EU member states to be held in Copenhagen on September 1-2, IPN reported citing the Danish Foreign Ministry.

The conference will be attended by representatives of Ukraine, Turkey, Moldova and the Western Balkan countries.

According to the Danish Foreign Ministry, Tbilisi has decided to suspend the country’s EU integration process until 2028, so Denmark has taken note of that and decided not to invite Georgia in the capacity as candidate country to the meeting.

Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili accused the Danish authorities of lying. He stressed that Georgia announced a suspension of EU accession negotiations until 2028, but not a complete curtailment.