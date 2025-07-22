Ankara welcomes declaration between Baku and Yerevan

The Turkish Foreign Ministry welcomed the signing of a declaration on the peaceful settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The ministry noted that a “historic opportunity” has emerged for achieving peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed appreciation for the contribution of the U.S. administration to the process.

The ministry added that Türkiye will continue to contribute to efforts aimed at seizing this opportunity.

On August 8, the declaration on the peaceful settlement was signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the White House. Donald Trump also signed the document as a witness.