Leo XIV congratulates Baku and Yerevan on Joint Declaration signing

Pope Leo XIV congratulated Azerbaijan and Armenia on the signing of the Joint Declaration on Peaceful Settlement.

The pontiff stressed the importance of the document for establishing stable and long-term peace in the region.

"Let us continue to pray for an end to wars...I congratulate Armenia and Azerbaijan on the signing of the Joint Declaration of Peace. I hope that this event will contribute to a stable and lasting peace in the South Caucasus," Pope Leo XIV said.

On August 8, Trump hosted Aliyev and Pashinyan at the White House. Following the meeting, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a declaration on the peaceful settlement.