Who's running in Georgia municipal elections?

Seventeen parties have been registered by Georgia's Central Election Commission to compete in the October 4 municipal elections.

The ruling Georgian Dream party received its customary ballot position #41, maintaining its lead position in the race.

The United National Movement party of ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili, which is boycotting the elections, forfeited its previous slot #5. This number is now held by "Our United Georgia".

Key opposition challengers to the Georgian Dream party:

The Strong Georgia - Lelo coalition (#9)

The Gakharia - For Georgia party (#25)

The Conservatives for Georgia party (#3), which recently nominated a candidate for Tbilisi mayor

Tbilisi Mayoral Race:

Incumbent Mayor Kakha Kaladze is running for re-election representing Georgian Dream.

Major opposition parties have yet to name their candidates.

Zurab Makharadze has been nominated by "Conservatives for Georgia".

