Who's running in Georgia municipal elections?

Seventeen parties have been registered by Georgia's Central Election Commission to compete in the October 4 municipal elections.
The ruling Georgian Dream party received its customary ballot position #41, maintaining its lead position in the race.
The United National Movement party of ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili, which is boycotting the elections, forfeited its previous slot #5. This number is now held by "Our United Georgia".
Key opposition challengers to the Georgian Dream party:
- The Strong Georgia - Lelo coalition (#9)
- The Gakharia - For Georgia party (#25)
- The Conservatives for Georgia party (#3), which recently nominated a candidate for Tbilisi mayor
Tbilisi Mayoral Race:
- Incumbent Mayor Kakha Kaladze is running for re-election representing Georgian Dream.
- Major opposition parties have yet to name their candidates.
- Zurab Makharadze has been nominated by "Conservatives for Georgia".
The Georgian Opinion Research Business International (GORBI) conducted a nationwide public opinion survey. The results were as follows:
- A recent poll indicates rising support for Georgian Dream, which would secure 56.2% if parliamentary elections were held this week
- The Strong Georgia party - 10.7%
- The For Georgia party - 10%