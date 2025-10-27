Turkey sets for record Russian gas imports

Russia has managed to increase its pipeline gas supplies to Turkey by almost 20% despite sanctions, according to data from the first eight months of 2025.

From January to August 2025, the volume of natural gas delivered from Russia to Turkey via pipelines increased by 18% compared to the same period last year, reaching 14.6 billion cubic meters, according to Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA).

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments, which have not been conducted so far in 2025, are not taken into account.

In August, Turkey imported 1.84 billion cubic meters of gas from Russia through the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines, contributing to an overall growth in Russian gas supplies of 15% for the period.

In 2024, Russia increased its pipeline gas supplies to Turkey by 2.6%, to just over 21 bln cubic meters. Total gas exports from Russia to Turkey, including LNG, exceeded 21.5 bln cubic meters.