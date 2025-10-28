PACE voices concern over Georgian Dream's plans to ban opposition parties

During a PACE session, members warned that the initiative from Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia to ban several political parties contradicts Council of Europe membership standards, according to Georgia's co-rapporteurs Edite Estrela (Portugal) and Sabina Ćudić (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

"Banning the democratic opposition would effectively lead to the establishment of a one-party dictatorship and is incompatible with membership in the Council of Europe",

Edite Estrela and Sabina Ćudić said.

The criticism follows Georgian Dream's recent Constitutional Court lawsuit seeking to ban Mikheil Saakashvili's United National Movement, citing alleged constitutional violations and crimes committed during Saakashvili's presidency.

Georgian authorities have also announced the possible ban of two more opposition factions.