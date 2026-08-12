Vestnik Kavkaza

Moscow and Yerevan discuss supply of Armenian agricultural products

Moscow and Yerevan discuss supply of Armenian agricultural products
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Negotiations on the supply of Armenian agricultural products to Russia took place in Almaty between Russian Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut and Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan.

Oksana Lut outlined Russia's position, emphasising that Yerevan must guarantee the safety of agricultural imports. She stressed that this is a key condition for resuming trade ties.

The Russian minister urged Armenia to use domestically sourced raw materials, monitor pesticide use, and ensure supply transparency.

Since early summer, Russia has restricted imports of certain Armenian agricultural products.

395 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.