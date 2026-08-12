Moscow and Yerevan discuss supply of Armenian agricultural products

Negotiations on the supply of Armenian agricultural products to Russia took place in Almaty between Russian Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut and Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan.

Oksana Lut outlined Russia's position, emphasising that Yerevan must guarantee the safety of agricultural imports. She stressed that this is a key condition for resuming trade ties.

The Russian minister urged Armenia to use domestically sourced raw materials, monitor pesticide use, and ensure supply transparency.

Since early summer, Russia has restricted imports of certain Armenian agricultural products.