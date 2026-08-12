Türkiye plans to reach Moon in 2027

Türkiye plans to send a domestically developed spacecraft with a hybrid engine to the Moon in early 2027, Industry Minister Fatih Kacır announced.

"In the first months of 2027, we will launch our lunar lander into space, equipped with our own hybrid propulsion system. Our engineers, researchers, and scientists are developing our domestic lunar lander. The launch schedule has already been approved. All tests have been successfully completed",

Fatih Kacır said.

Ankara is also moving ahead with its broader space programme, including a planned spaceport in Somalia that would allow Türkiye to control the full cycle from satellite production to launch.

The Somali spaceport project is estimated to cost $350 million and is expected to be completed in 2027. Media reports suggest it could also be used for ballistic missile launches.