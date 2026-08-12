Mecca defense pact could be expanded

Turkey, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia are open to expanding their new Middle Eastern defense alliance, Ankara said.

The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement could welcome new members and is ready to consider relevant applications from other nations, Turkish Defense Ministry spokesman Zeki Akturk said.

"As the mechanism matures, other countries' participation may be considered if the necessary consensus is reached," Akturk said.

, with the ultimate goal of establishing an institutional mechanism that functions effectively in peacetime, is prepared for potential crises and can provide concrete military support when needed.

The Turkish defense official stressed that the new alliance is not an alternative or rival to NATO but is considered a mechanism that complements the international security architecture by contributing to regional security and stability.. Akturk added that the Mecca agreement does not identify any country as a common enemy or adversary.