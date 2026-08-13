Azerbaijan to modernize railway from Baku to Russian border

The Bilajari–Yalama railway in Azerbaijan is set to be modernised, with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) beginning preparations for the project. Work could start in February 2027.

The ADB has launched a tender for consultants to manage the electrification, signalling, and telecommunications upgrades on the line.

The consulting contract is valued at $2.088 million. Work is expected to last 54 months.

The ADB may provide a $325 million loan for the project, with approval expected in June 2027. The project will be co‑financed by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and the Azerbaijani government.

The Bilajari–Yalama line, which runs from Baku's Bilajari station to Yalama near the Russian border, is around 192 kilometres long and forms part of the North–South international transport corridor.