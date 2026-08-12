Azerbaijani oil reaches 95,5 dollars per barrel

The CIF price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port decreased by $0.07, or 0.07%, from the previous level to $95.50 per barrel, a source in the oil market said.

FOB price of Azeri Light crude at Ceyhan port in Türkiye went down by $0.06, or 0.06%, to $92.69 per barrel.

The price of Urals crude dropped by $0.21, or 0.32%, from the previous level to $65.04 per barrel.

Meanwhile, Dated Brent crude produced in the North Sea fell by $0.23, or 0.25%, to $93.56 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price assumption of $65 per barrel.