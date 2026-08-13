Cairo supports Ankara's security efforts in Black Sea

Egypt has voiced support for 's efforts to ensure security in the Black Sea, Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Atty said during talks with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

"We support all efforts to guarantee the safety of shipping in the Black Sea, as Egypt relies on grain exports, including those shipped via this route. In this regard, we highly value Türkiye's role in helping ensure stable maritime traffic in the Black Sea and opposing attacks on merchant vessels",

Badr Abdel Atty said.

Türkiye has previously proposed creating safety corridors for commercial vessels in the Black Sea to prevent attacks and protect regional logistics links.