Another 20 railcars of Russian wheat dispatched to Armenia

A freight train carrying 20 railcars of Russian wheat, weighing approximately 1,400 tonnes, departed for Armenia via Azerbaijan on Wednesday, Azerbaijan Railways reported.

The train left Bilajari station in Baku at 3:00 p.m.

Russia remains Armenia's main wheat supplier, accounting for about 99% of its imports. By August 2026, the total volume of grain transported along the corridor had exceeded 37,000 tonnes. Timber, fertilizers, propane, anthracite, and aluminium are also shipped via the same route.