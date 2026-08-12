UN is slowly dying - Grossi

The United Nations is gradually losing its relevance and is slowly dying, IAEA head Rafael Grossi said.

"I don’t see it [the UN] in immediate danger [of dying]… I see it as more of a slow death kind of thing. The UN has been drifting into irrelevance . . . without a meaningful contribution to recent crises or interstate wars," Rafael Grossi said.

There is also "a sense of frustration with its dismal record in terms of the other things it is supposed to have shifted to: social agendas, climate change," the IAEA chief noted regarding the organization’s role in today’s world.

Grossi is a candidate for the position of the UN Secretary-General, as the term of its current head, Antonio Guterres, expires on December 31, 2026.