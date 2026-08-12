Vestnik Kavkaza

Oman and Saudi Arabia establish direct logistics corridor

Oman and Saudi Arabia establish direct logistics corridor
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Saudi Arabian company SPARK and Omani company Arkan have signed an agreement to launch a land logistics corridor between the two countries, Saudi media reported.

The new corridor aims to expand transit operations, streamline cargo transportation, and improve supply chain efficiency, the companies said.

The route stretches 564 kilometres, enabling deliveries within hours at lower cost. It will also enhance warehousing, distribution, and logistics services on both sides of the border, according to the statement.

230 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.