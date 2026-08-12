Oman and Saudi Arabia establish direct logistics corridor

Saudi Arabian company SPARK and Omani company Arkan have signed an agreement to launch a land logistics corridor between the two countries, Saudi media reported.

The new corridor aims to expand transit operations, streamline cargo transportation, and improve supply chain efficiency, the companies said.

The route stretches 564 kilometres, enabling deliveries within hours at lower cost. It will also enhance warehousing, distribution, and logistics services on both sides of the border, according to the statement.