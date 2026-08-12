US redirects 59 vessels in Iran blockade

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Wednesday that it had redirected 59 commercial vessels as part of its “blockade against Iran.”

The CENTCOM announced the updated figures, saying that “An F/A-18 fighter jet launches from the flight deck of USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) while the ship sails in regional waters and supports enforcement of America’s steel wall blockade against Iran.”

“As of August 12, U.S. forces have redirected 59 commercial vessels, disabled 3 and boarded 2 to ensure full compliance with the blockade,” the post said.

After negotiations with Iran failed to yield any agreement earlier in the year, the U.S. began to take drastic measures against Iran by blocking the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, carrying around a quarter of global seaborne oil trade and significant volumes of liquefied natural gas and fertilizers.