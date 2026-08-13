Over 100 residents return to Khankendi

Another group of former internally displaced persons has departed for Khankendi, with 102 people returning to their hometown as part of Azerbaijan's "Great Return" programme.

Twenty‑two families, comprising 102 people, left for the liberated city early on Friday. They had previously been living in temporary accommodation across various regions of Azerbaijan, including dormitories, sanatoriums, children's camps, and unfinished and administrative buildings.

This return to their hometown comes after more than 30 years.