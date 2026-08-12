Houthis attack oil refinery in southern Saudi Arabia

Yemen's Houthi movement has struck an oil refinery in southern Saudi Arabia, using two drones to target a Saudi Aramco facility, media reports said.

"A military source confirmed that the Yemeni Armed Forces targeted an Aramco refinery in the Jizan region using two drones, achieving a precise hit",

the reports said.

According to the Houthis, the attack was retaliation for Saudi military operations against rebels in Saada and Hajjah provinces. The group warned that further strikes on Saudi facilities would follow if Riyadh continued its escalation.

Pakistan had earlier declared its readiness to assist Saudi Arabia in ensuring the shipping security.